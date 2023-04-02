Pakistan denies Israel trade after businessman’s export
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says there is no trade with Israel after a Jewish businessman in the southern city of Karachi went viral for tweeting about his first kosher food export. Fishel Benkhald, a Pakistani-Jew, exported food products to two cities in Israel, Haifa and Jerusalem. But Pakistan on Sunday denied having any trade or diplomatic ties with the country. The ministry said the shipment was not supported by the Pakistan government and no banking or official channel was involved either. Benkhald says in his tweet: “Food, trade, music and tourism bring people together. Let’s build bridges.”