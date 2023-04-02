Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say three people were killed and three wounded during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar. Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says one person was in critical condition. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest. Cooper said Sunday that investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting. Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

