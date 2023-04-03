Chicago: What to expect on election night

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson face off in the city’s runoff election for mayor on Tuesday, vying to replace outgoing incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Vallas and Johnson were the top two vote-getters in the February municipal election, which proceeded to a runoff because no candidate received over 50% of the vote. Lightfoot was eliminated from contention after placing third. Chicago counts a significant number of votes after election day, which could delay race calls in a competitive election.

By The Associated Press

