Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:40 PM

Sneak peek at Palm Springs’ 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade

City of Palm Springs

Palm Springs is celebrating a birthday this month. The city was incorporated 85 years ago and the party this Saturday will include an effort to break a world record and portray the city's history in a way that car enthusiasts will love.

Tune in to News Channel 3 tonight at 6 p.m. as John White has a special preview of the parade.

The parade starts this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Nancy Sinatra will be the Celebrity Grand Marshal. Others participating include our very own John White, Karen Devine, Haley Clawson, and Peter Daut!

Learn more about Saturday's 85th anniversary celebration in Palm Springs here

For more information, visit www.PalmSprings85.com

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content