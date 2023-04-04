Car goes into canal in Indio, driver taken to hospital

The driver of a car that went into an irrigation canal in Indio was taken to a hospital in stable condition today.

Fire crews responded at around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday to the 84000 block of Terra Lago Parkway to a report of a traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said a vehicle entered an irrigation canal on a golf course and the driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A photo shared by the agency shows the vehicle almost fully submerged in the canal's water. The Indio Police Department was called to the scene to assist in getting the vehicle out of the canal, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

Crews were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

No other injuries were reported. It was not immediately known why the car drove into the canal.