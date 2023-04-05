Skip to Content
8:00 PM
Woman found dead with traumatic injuries at Palm Desert home

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a woman at a neighborhood in Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon.

Several Riverside County Sheriff's units are out near the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Kansas Street.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were called out to a residence in the area just after 9:00 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident after they did not arrive to work earlier in the morning. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead with traumatic injuries.

Investigators from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station and the Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, the agency noted.

There were no additional details available as of Wednesday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information or video regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Robertson at (951) 955–2777.

Jesus Reyes

