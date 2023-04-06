Firefighters battle large blaze at sprawling Mexican market

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 200 firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Mexico City’s sprawling wholesale market without any reported injuries. The Central de Abasto supplies the capital’s other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday’s fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening. Flames leaped high into the night sky fed by swirling winds, but firefighters report having the fire mostly under control after several hours.

