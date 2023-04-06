Shooting near school in Coachella, lockdown issued for Bobby Duke out of precaution

According to a CVUSD Spokesperson, a shooting near Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella forced a brief lockdown at the school.

We do not know many details about the actual shooting, but the district spokesperson says the Riverside County Sheriff's Department placed the school on lockdown, out of precaution, around 2:50 p.m. The lockdown was lifted at 3:20 p.m.

Crime tape is visible across Cairo Street, which is located behind the school. School officials say that this had nothing to do with any students or staff at the school.

We are working to gather more details.