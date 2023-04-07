Nailed to a cross, Filipino prays for Ukraine war to end

SAN PEDRO CUTUD, Philippines (AP) — Eight Filipinos have been nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a bloody Good Friday tradition. They included a carpenter, who was crucified for the 34th time with a prayer for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to end because it has made poor people like him more desperate. The real-life crucifixions in the farming village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province north of Manila resumed on Friday after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. About a dozen villagers registered but only eight people showed up, including 62-year-old carpenter and sign painter Ruben Enaje, who screamed as he was nailed to a wooden cross with a large crowd watching in the scorching summer heat.

