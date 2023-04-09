Cubans seek solutions and solace in Santería amid crises

HAVANA (AP) — While nearly 70% of Latin America’s 670 million people consider themselves Catholic, in Cuba, Santería is the name of the game. A fusion of African religions and Catholicism, Santería was one of the few religious practices to quietly endure through decades of prohibitions and stigma by the communist government. Now, as that stigma gradually slips away, and the country suffers through compounding economic, political and migratory crises, the religion is growing in popularity and expanding to new demographics. As many as 70% of islanders are estimated to practice some form of Santería or similar African-based religions.

