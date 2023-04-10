France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. Rescuers are still searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for. Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great.” Payan told French media that more than 100 firefighters on site were searching for at least six people believed to have been trapped in the building. “There is still hope” to find survivors, he said. The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.

