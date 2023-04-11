Student Athlete of the Week – Arturo Rodriguez

We’re back on the baseball field, a field that’s produced a lot of great talent.

Aztec baseball is always in the hunt in the DEL and this season senior Arturo Rodriguez is leading the way and is dangerous inside the batter's box.

“It’s the team. The environment made me love baseball,” said senior Arturo Rodriguez. “The competitiveness and when you are at bat it’s just you against the pitcher. The competitiveness made me realized I loved it.”

“He plays hard and comes out and competes every day,” said Palm Desert head coach Estevan Valencia. “He’s on of the first guys on the field and one of the last guys to leave every day.”

“These seniors that are in are not that experienced. Arturo is one of our more experienced seniors we have on the team,” said Valencia.

“It’s been an honor to have played here. I’ve had a lot of good guys when I was a freshman that mentored me till my senior year,” said Rodriguez. “And I’m glad to pass along the information they passed to me. The Aztec way.”

Do you believe he represents the Aztec baseball program well?

“Absolutely, 100 percent. He’s what Aztec baseball is all about,” said Valencia. “Tough, hard nose, excellent in the classroom and excellent on the field. And he is also a guy that loves baseball.”

Rodriguez has felt the added pressure on his shoulders for his last season at Salazar Field, but says it’s not about him.

What’s going through your mind when you step into the batter's box?

“My mind is team at bat. This is for the team so try to get on anyway. Line drives, ground balls, anyway, to help the team get on base,” said Rodriguez.

“He’s been awesome to coach,” said Valencia.