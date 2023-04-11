Valley native DannyLux returns to perform at Coachella music festival

The Coachella music festival is just days away and among the performers is a 19-year-old from Desert Hot Springs that’s taking the Mexican music scene by storm.

He was born Daniel Balderrama but is now better known as DannyLux and his style of music has earned him millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, nearly 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and was named one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch

It’s called Alternative Sierreño, a unique take on Regional Mexican Music.

“I feel like I add so much different elements into it chords that you wouldn't usually here or like melodies that are not really heard and I feel like it's just good vibes romantic sad music everything,” DannyLux told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.

He’s performed in major cities in the US and Mexico, even opening for Coldplay, but this weekend he’s home to play one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

“It’s such a sick thing that I’m going to be part of all that, like part of all those talented artists that are going to be playing there,” DannyLux said.

"My dad worked at a company that picked up the trash, and that company also picked up the trash in Coachella, and it's something beautiful that I'm going to be able to take my dad backstage," DannyLux said.

The 19-year-old is the son of Mexican immigrants. He was born in Palm Springs and raised in Desert Hot Springs. He said that his dad picked up trash for a living. One day, when DannyLux was just 7 years old, his dad came home with a guitar he found and quickly fell in love with it.

“And I started begging my mom to put me into guitar classes and she did, she put me in classes with the lead of the church choir,” DannyLux said.

It was during the height of the pandemic that he began to share videos on TikTok.

“My voice is not something that people are not used to hearing on this genre I remember I got so much hate for the first song I ever released,” DannyLux said.

But slowly he began to win fans over with his distinctive singing voice as well as catching the attention of record labels.

”Don’t ever doubt yourself, just know that wherever you are doing, make it unique don't try to follow all the trends, make ur own trends," the young singer said.

With two albums out and a third one in the works, the young songwriter says this weekend’s performance will be extra special since his family will be right by his side.

“So the fact that I’m slowly getting where I want to be it's just like a blessing,” DannyLux said.

You can catch DannyLux playing Friday on both weekends of Coachella. Set times have not been released as of Tuesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on festival season.