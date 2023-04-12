36-year-old man arrested after hours-long standoff at Woodhaven Country Club

A 36-year-old man was arrested following a nearly 7-hour standoff at the Woodhaven Country Club in Palm Desert.

Woodhaven is at Washington and Hovley in Palm Desert. Authorities said it started just at around 10:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were called for a welfare check on a man. When deputies arrived, the man stated that he was armed with a handgun and made threats that he would shoot anyone who tried to assist him

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department later revealed that the suspect had been wanted from an incident Monday afternoon in the same area after he allegedly brandished a knife at employees in the community and made threats to kill them.

An extensive search of the area was conducted, however, the suspect was not located. It wasn't until Wednesday's incident that the suspect was identified as this same man.

Deputies established a perimeter in the area and summoned additional resources to ensure the safety of the community and those included, the agency noted. Resources included armored vehicles and a helicopter, which was seen circling the area for much of the afternoon.

After several hours of negotiations, the man was safely taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m.

He was later booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and faces charges of Criminal Threats, Brandishing a Weapon and Resisting an Executive Officer.

