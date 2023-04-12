Hundreds of PSUSD students visit local farm to learn where some of their school food comes from

About 400 elementary students now know a little bit more about where some of their school food comes from.

Students from the Palm Springs Unified School District Spring Break Camp toured Aziz Farms in Thermal on Wednesday. For many of them, it was their first time visiting the east valley and stepping onto a farm.

During the interactive experience, students were able to plant vegetables to take home, pick out some greens from the fields to enjoy and also learn about the booming date industry in the area.

“I want them to learn where their background, where they’re from, everything about the Coachella Valley, many of them think they can just go to Walmart and that's where the food is from and they don't really know their background, a little bit of history,” said Jasmin Burgos, a second-grade teacher.

At the end of the tour, the students took home mini-date cookies made with locally grown dates to share with their families.