Local businesses prepare for Coachella 2023 crowds

The opening weekend of Coachella 2023 is just days away which means local businesses are gearing up for large crowds.

Over 120,000 people attended the world–renowned festival per day in 2022 which led to a surge in revenue for some valley businesses.

However, some local business reported less impressive numbers in 2022 than in years past. You can view our previous coverage here.

With hundred of thousands of festival-goers expected again this year, local businesses are in the process of preparing once again.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is speaking with local businesses about how they are preparing and their hopes for this upcoming festival season.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this story.