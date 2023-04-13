A preview of a conversation surrounding Section 14 in Palm Springs and locals demanding reparations

A local organization called @section14survivors and @blackhistoryps are hosting a conversation about developing recommendations for Reparations with Civil Rights Attorney @arevamartin this Sunday.

Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association:

Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at United Methodist Church Palm Springs.

What should people expect to hear if they attend the section 14 conversation on Sunday?

From Areva Martin (civil rights attorney and lead attorney for Section 14 survivors and descendants.): We're bringing together a panel of experts as well as survivors and descendants. The first part of the Sunday meeting will be those experts providing really critical information about the issue of racial trauma, the issue of a ratio, talking about how you determine economic loss, as well as what reparations are and what reparations aren't. In some ways, it's going to be reparations one on one course; many folks have heard the term they've heard the word. They've seen news articles about San Francisco about the California State taskforce on reparations. But a lot of folks still have questions about reparations and what it means. So we have some of the nation's leading experts are coming into Palm Springs to provide that kind of educational and informational background that we think is so critical to this process.

Section 14 was home to hundreds of people, predominantly minority families, until the 60s. They were evicted, and their homes razed for the city's development.

News Channel 3 will preview what to expect today and hear from a Section 14 survivor, Alvin Taylor, at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm.