I-10 construction and wreck slow eastbound traffic through Banning and Cabazon

Drivers were backed up for miles along Interstate 10 through Banning and Cabazon Thursday morning as construction work and a collision closed two of the freeway's four eastbound traffic lanes.

The slowdown continued for more than five miles from the Banning airport heading into Whitewater.

Westbound traffic was not impacted by the slowdowns.

There is construction going on with the I-10 tuneup project so traffic is down to two lanes which is likely contributing to the backup.

Give yourself extra time if you are heading east into the Coachella Valley Thursday morning.

