Rollover crash takes out Cathedral City power pole

A driver suffered moderate injuries after crashing into a power pole on a busy roadway Thursday morning in Cathedral City.

According to Cathedral City Police they got a call of a crash at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Tortuga Road just before 9:00 a.m. Once on scene they found a car had rolled over, striking a power pole on the West side of the road, severing the pole at the base.

Officers shut down the roadway in both directions for a short time to rescue the driver trapped in his car. The driver was extricated and transported to Desert Hospital with moderate injuries to lower extremities.

Cathedral City Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation. Southern California Edison is on scene to replace the power pole. Date Palm Drive will remain closed for several hours until the power lines and pole are rendered safe.

Edison also told Cathedral City Police that the damage should not affect service the neighborhood or surrounding businesses.

All traffic on Date Pam Dr. has been diverted at Tachevah Dr and Tortuga. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid traffic delays.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.