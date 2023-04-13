South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has begun draining streets and otherwise cleaning up after an unprecedented storm that dumped upward of 2 feet of rain in a matter of hours. The rains caused widespread flooding, closed the Fort Lauderdale airport and turned thoroughfares into rivers. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flood conditions continued through many areas. The National Weather Service says up to 25 inches of rain fell near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The airport is expected to reopen Friday morning. The rains started Monday, with the heaviest downpours coming Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Red Cross arrived Thursday morning to help residents whose homes were flooded and help reunite families.

By FREIDA FRISARO, DANIEL KOZIN and TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

