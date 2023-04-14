China defense minister to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense minister will visit Moscow for meetings with his Russian counterpart and other military officials. The Defense Ministry said Friday that Gen. Li Shangfu would also visit Russia’s military academy during his April 16-19 visit. Li’s trip underscores China’s strengthening engagement with Russia, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy to challenge the U.S.-liberal world order. China has refused to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blamed the U.S. and NATO for provoking Moscow. During a visit to Beijing last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement declaring a “no limits” relationship between the two countries. Li is under U.S. sanctions over arms purchases from Russia.

