Local golf standout Charlie Reiter earns exemption on PGA TOUR Canada

Charlie Reiter is headed North.

The former Palm Desert standout earned a full year of exemption on the PGA TOUR Canada circuit after winning a 72-hole qualifier at nearby Soboba Springs in San Jacinto.

Congrats to @charles_reiter on his win and exemption on @PGATOURCanada this summer! Reiter (-15) beat out fellow desert native Kyle K (-14) by one shot after 72-hole qualifier at @SobobaCasino1. Came down to final hole. Charlie birdies, Kyle bogeys. Golf, man. @acaseofthegolf1 https://t.co/xHAN4ot9He — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 15, 2023

Reiter, who finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round, won by one shot over Kyle Karazissis, another desert native, who now caddies at The Quarry in La Quinta.

The 10 newest @PGATOURCanada members 👨‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/U91s9BNdrr — PGA TOUR Canada - Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) April 15, 2023

PGA TOUR Canada is a 10-event season starting June 15-18. The winner will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.