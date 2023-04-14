Skip to Content
Local golf standout Charlie Reiter earns exemption on PGA TOUR Canada

Charlie Reiter is headed North.

The former Palm Desert standout earned a full year of exemption on the PGA TOUR Canada circuit after winning a 72-hole qualifier at nearby Soboba Springs in San Jacinto.

Reiter, who finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round, won by one shot over Kyle Karazissis, another desert native, who now caddies at The Quarry in La Quinta.

PGA TOUR Canada is a 10-event season starting June 15-18. The winner will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

