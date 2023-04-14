New this week: ‘Judy Blume,’ Rodrigo y Gabriela, Minecraft

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The Heavy and Rodrigo y Gabriela, a new Judy Blume bio-documentary and video games set in the Minecraft and Dead Island universes. Netflix is also dropping the series “Mrs. Davis” about a nun determined to destroy a powerful artificial intelligence. Also on Netflix, Keri Russell returns for “The Diplomat,” a show about career envoy with a passion for Mideast affairs who randomly gets reassigned as the new U.S. ambassador in the UK. For gamers, Minecraft Legends turns the game’s blocky sandbox into a battleground. Meanwhile, Dead Island 2 transports the genre to Los Angeles.

