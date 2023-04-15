Warm now, windy later

Festival season continues with visitors taking advantage of temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday. Temperatures remain consistent for Sunday across the valley.

Winds are expected to increase with an onshore flow by Sunday evening. Most spots will feel a breeze between 10-20 mph with occasional stronger gusts. This could result in dusty conditions in some spots.

Gusty and dusty conditions could continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the lower 80s during this time but eventually rebound to the 90s by Friday. Overnight lows remain in the 50s and 60s.