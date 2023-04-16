Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff’s deputy died on his 44th birthday and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota on Saturday night that also killed the suspect in a domestic assault call. The Pope County Sheriff’s office says the deputy died at the hospital after the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in an apartment in Cyrus, Minnesota. Another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also hurt but are expected to be OK. The sheriff’s office says the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association identified the deputy who died as Joshua Owen.

