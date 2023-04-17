JFK Memorial Hospital treats 100 Coachella festival-goers during weekend one

Emergency medical staff JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio treated about 100 festival-goers during weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"I've been doing this for about 10 years here in the desert and that's probably the amount each weekend that we typically will see, so its a fairly substantial impact on the Emergency Department," according to Dr. Andrew Kassinove, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at JFK Memorial Hospital.

Not only was the number of patients treated at that hospital similar to what it's been during festival season in previous years, but the alcohol and drug-related issues individuals were treated for was also familiar to medical staff.

"We always see alcohol. We tend to see more alcohol for Stagecoach than Coachella and we see a lot more drugs at Coachella," said Dr. Kassinove.

