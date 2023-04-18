Skip to Content
Coachella 2023: Indio police reinforces safety protocols ahead of weekend two

Indio police is doubling down on safety protocols after many Coachella festivalgoers and ride share drivers created hazardous conditions on the roads during weekend one.

According the Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department, some festivalgoers ignored the designated drop-off and pick-up locations and exited their vehicles in incorrect areas which created safety and traffic issues.

Indio police reported incidents of some festivalgoers jumping out of cars and into roadways.

Indio police is now reinforcing the safety measures in place ahead weekend two by directing festivalgoers and rideshare drivers to the correct pick-up and drop-off location.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is speaking with Indio police to gather for information regarding these incidents.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m. , 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for additional details.

