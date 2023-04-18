FDA clears extra COVID booster for some high-risk Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Certain Americans at high risk from COVID-19 can get an extra vaccine booster this spring. The Food and Drug Administration is allowing an extra dose of the omicron-targeted vaccine for anyone 65 and older if it’s been four months since their last shot. Most people with weak immune systems can choose another shot at least two months later. The FDA also said Tuesday that the original versions of the Pfizer and Moderna shots are outdated and only the newer combo shots that add omicron protection will be used for everyone.

