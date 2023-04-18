JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women. Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday ordered Dimon to choose days to be deposed. The New York bank has been sued by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and a woman identified as Jane Doe, who was allegedly abused by Epstein. They contend JPMorgan should have seen evidence of Epstein’s sex trafficking. JPMorgan spokesperson Darin Oduyoye called the deposition request a media stunt because plaintiffs’ lawyers know the CEO has no relevant knowledge.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.