Student Athlete of the Week – Hayden McKee

La Quinta track and field is always competing for league championships. We’ve seen some of the top track athletes come out of this program. But this year they have a unique talent, senior Hayden McKee who does it all.

“He’s got really good hops and he does it effortlessly. So immediately made him into a hurdler, he’s a great high jumper, long jumper, triple jumper,” said La Quinta T&F head coach Brian Ansley. “He’s been our team MVP for 2 straight years. That’s the athlete that has earned the most amount of points in a given season in dual meets.”

“My dad actually made me do track my Freshman year and I was really against it,” said McKee. “But looking back I’m so grateful that he made me do it because this is the only thing I love doing now.”

McKee has his eyes set on competing as a decathlete in the future. That’s 10 events in a single meet.

“I had a friend actually who was a decathlete back in the 80s in college and he told me that would be something I’m good at,” said McKee. “So I started reaching out to coaches and even other coaches were saying that I’d be good at it. It something that happened out of no where I was expecting it.”

“I didn’t expect much until I started to watch his natural athletic ability. He’s probably one of the most naturally gifted athletes I’ve been around,” said Ansley. “Hopefully he can do something’s this year that can transition him to the next level.”

McKee tells me he’s loved competing for the Blackhawks, a home away from home.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. The culture is awesome and it’s unalike anywhere else,” said McKee.

“He has really represented this program well. At a high level,” said Ansley.