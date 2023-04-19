N. Indian Canyon Drive back open after weather-related closure

Update 4/19/23 1:55 p.m.

Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened.

Original Report - 4/19/23 7:15 a.m.

Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino Road have both reopened to traffic through the Whitewater wash Wednesday morning as of 7:02 a.m.

North Indian Canyon Drive remained closed to all traffic due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

The California Highway Patrol closed Vista Chino late Tuesday. Both North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail were closed early Tuesday morning during the Coachella Valley's latest wind storm.

Some alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino Road, Highway 111, Ramon, and Dinah Shore.

Drivers should plan for delays for traffic congestion on those other detours.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the closures.