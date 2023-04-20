4 Muskegon County officers avoid jail time in inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four corrections officers in western Michigan have avoided incarceration with plea bargains in the 2019 death of a jailed man who suffered multiple seizures while in a cell. Muskegon County sheriff’s Sgt. David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty Thursday. They were sentenced in Muskegon County Circuit Court to 100 hours of community service and fined $1,000. The four originally were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 39-year-old Paul Bulthouse, who had been jailed on a probation violation. A medical examiner testified that Bulthouse suffered 18 seizures over 4½ hours.

