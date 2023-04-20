Baldwin Attorneys: Charges Dropped Against Actor in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" have been dropped, the actor's attorneys said today.

Baldwin, 64, had been charged along with the film's armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, with involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act stemming from the Oct. 21, 2021 shooting. Both pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, issued a statement saying the case against the actor had been dismissed.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," they said in the statement obtained by ABC and TMZ.

There was no immediate comment from New Mexico prosecutors. The case against Gutierrez-Reed appears to remain on track.

The criminal case against Baldwin was troubled almost from the start.

Prosecutors originally included a firearm enhancement in the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, but New Mexico First Judicial Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies later announced that the enhancement had been dropped. The decision came after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion challenging the validity of the enhancement, saying it was not in effect at the time of the shooting outside Santa Fe.

A representative for Carmack-Altwies said at the time the decision to drop the firearm enhancement was made "in order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys."

A short time later, a special prosecutor who had been brought in to handle the case stepped down, following a challenge by Baldwin's attorneys questioning her ability to serve both as a prosecutor and a state legislator in New Mexico.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot with a bullet discharged from a prop weapon wielded by Baldwin, who was holding the gun while helping to set camera angles for an upcoming scene. The bullet also struck and wounded film director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, has insisted he was told the gun was ``cold,'' or contained no live rounds. He has also insisted that while he pulled back the hammer on the weapon, he never pulled the trigger.

Nikas said previously Baldwin bore no responsibility in the shooting, saying he was assured the gun contained no live ammunition, and he "relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed have also denied that she did anything wrong, even suggesting at one point that others on the set tried to "sabotage" the production by mixing live rounds with blanks.

Attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said in a joint statement when the charges were filed that the district attorney "has completely misunderstood the facts and has reached the wrong conclusions."

"Hannah pleaded to provide more firearms training,'' they said. "She was denied and brushed aside. Hannah asked to be able to perform her armorer duties more for safety reasons. She was told by production to focus on props."

"Hannah asked (assistant director David) Halls if they could us a plastic gun for the rehearsal scene and he said no, wanting a `real gun.' Hannah asked to be called back into the church if Baldwin was going to use the gun at all and Halls failed to do that. Yet the district attorney has given Halls a six-month probation misdemeanor and charged Hannah and Baldwin with felony offenses carrying at least five years in prison.

"The tragedy of this is had Hannah just been called back into the church by Halls, she would have performed the inspection and prevented this tragedy. We will fight these charges and expect that a jury will find Hannah not guilty."

Halls pleaded no contest to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in exchange for a suspended sentence and six months probation.

Sheriff's investigators determined that live ammunition was found on the "Rust" set, mixed with blanks that are traditionally used in film production.

Hutchins' death led to industry-wide calls for improvements in on-set safety, particularly in regard to the use of firearms.

Filming on "Rust" was suspended after the shooting, but has since resumed, with Hutchins' husband serving as a producer under the terms of a lawsuit settlement.