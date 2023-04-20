College of the Desert men’s and women’s tennis programs to play in Southern California Finals

College of the Desert tennis is a junior college powerhouse, and this season I’m referring to both the men and women. The tandem tennis squads went undefeated in league and are competing in the SoCal regional finals this weekend.

“We play Ventura who is undefeated as we are and they are very well prepared. It’s going to be a close match. This will be our best junior college match of the year,” said head coach Guy Fritz.

“I’m excited to get some good competition and I know the team is pretty tough so I’m going to work my hardest,” said Joseph Corse.

Freshman Joseph Corse loading up for a forehand

“We have a really tight knit group and all the guys are like family,” said Nathan Caolie. “We all live together so it’s a nice energy everyday.”

“As far as I’m concerned this is the State Championship. The winner of this will win State,” said Fritz.

The women will face Orange Coast in their respective SoCal final.

“Resilience. They are very resilient even though we started in January with only four or five girls on the team,” said head coach Yuliya Bourim.

Both programs have been each others biggest supporters.

“The men’s team they are like my brothers,” said Hana Moss. “They are my family and I love each and every one of them. They are amazing as well and I hope they move forward and succeed.”

Freshman Hana Moss

“The past two weeks we have been able to watch each others match’s and cheer each other on for home advantage and it’s been a great experience,” said Corse.

“It does feel like a College of the Desert family. Our girls get along with the boys and they come and support each other. I think it’s important to have a community,” said Bourim.

You can watch the Men's SoCal final at College of the Desert on Saturday at 2 p.m. There will be shade.