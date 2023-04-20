Stolen ghost bike replaced by generous donation in Palm Springs, keeping safety message alive

Community members in Palm Springs are expressing disappointment and frustration after a ghost bike, which was meant to mark the spot of a deadly hit and run, was stolen from the intersection of Ramon and Compadre. However, a generous donation has replaced the stolen bike, ensuring that safety and awareness continue to be spread.

"I'm still stunned and very disappointed that someone would have actually stolen the bicycle that's meant to represent and be a memorial to a person who was killed at this intersection," said David Cardin, founder of Volunteer Palm Springs.

The ghost bike was originally installed to raise awareness for drivers and cyclists to be vigilant at the intersection of Ramon and Compadre roads in Palm Springs, where 58-year-old Nelson Esteban was hit by a car while riding his bike on March 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on unrelated charges.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJv6H8Xzpy8

Volunteer Palm Springs had installed the ghost bike for a 30 day memorial, but it was stolen just two weeks into the period. Cardin noted that the theft was particularly brazen, as the bike was secured with a heavy-duty galvanized chain that would have required bolt cutters to be removed.

Palm Springs Police called the theft "a blatant disregard for the memory of the individual it was intended to honor." However, the recent donation has given hope to the community that the reminder of Esteban's tragic death and the importance of road safety will continue to be visible. "That's important for the public to see that there was a real person here that was killed needlessly," Cardin said.

With the generous donation, Volunteer Palm Springs plans to install the replacement ghost bike at the intersection of Ramon and Compadre, keeping the memory of Nelson Esteban alive and raising awareness for road safety in the community.