Deadly bicycle collision sparks community outcry for improved safety measures

Community members and elected officials gathered Monday at the site of a deadly collision that killed a bicyclist last week. The incident has renewed calls for safety and awareness, with some local bicyclist safety advocates calling it yet another preventable tragedy that has cost a valley life.

Last week, a 58-year-old Palm Springs man named Nelson Esteban was hit by a small car while riding his bike around 4:45 a.m. at Ramon Road and Compadre Road in Palm Springs. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on unrelated charges. Police were still investigating the incident to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZcTPRtE10U

Victor Yepello, a bike safety advocate, has been car-free in Palm Springs for more than a year but said he feels increasingly less safe riding his bike on valley streets. He and his crew put up a ghost bike as a reminder to slow down and stay aware, but he said there's more that can be done.

"I would love to get a commitment from our city to begin to change the culture of roads," Yepello said. "Our culture right now is all about moving cars. We need to change that culture and begin to design roads to move cars and bicycles and people."

