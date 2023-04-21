Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon-owned Whole Foods is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a process to simplify its operations. According to a memo sent to employees Thursday by the company’s executive team, the grocer planning to reduce its operations from nine regions to six. Among other changes, it will also create a companywide operations team to handle some services currently offered at the region level. A company spokesperson says the layoffs will take place as part of that shift and will affect less than 0.5% of the company’s total workforce. The spokesperson says Whole Foods will not eliminate any store or distribution roles, and the changes won’t result in any store closures.

