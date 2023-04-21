Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white ex-police officer convicted of manslaughter after mistaking her handgun for a Taser and fatally shooting a Black motorist in suburban Minneapolis in 2021 is set to be released from prison on Monday. The former officer, Kim Potter, has served about 16 months of her two-year sentence in the death of Daunte Wright. The shooting at a traffic stop happened as Derek Chauvin was on trial in Minneapolis on murder charges in George Floyd’s killing. Wright’s death sparked several days of protests. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman says the exact timing of Potter’s release from a correctional facility Monday won’t be announced for security reasons.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and JIM SALTER Associated Press

