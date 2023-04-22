Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement, what will be the impact on media outlets that appeal to conservatives? Some experts suggest there won’t be much. But the settlement could make organizations less willing to be specific when spreading conspiracy theories or more careful about featuring election deniers with the 2024 presidential race coming up. Fox has built a hugely successful business with an opinionated operation that appeals to the emotions of viewers. The network doesn’t have much incentive to change the way it operates.

