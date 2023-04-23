Top election official in Myanmar assassinated by guerrillas

BANGKOK (AP) — A top election official in Myanmar has been fatally shot in Yangon in the latest attack attributed to militants opposed to military rule. The military’s information office, media reports and a statement of responsibility from an urban guerrilla group said the deputy director-general of the military-appointed Union Election Commission was shot multiple times in his car on Saturday. The military said the attack was carried out by the People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the pro-democracy National Unity Government, the underground group coordinating resistance to army rule. The official is believed to be the most senior member of the Election Commission to be shot by the guerrillas since the army seized power in 2021.

