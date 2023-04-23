Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Washington-based think tank says that Ukrainian forces have successfully crossed the wide Dnieper river in the country’s south to establish and maintain positions on its east bank. That prompted Ukrainian media on Sunday to hail the reported advances as an early sign of Kyiv’s long-awaited spring counteroffensive. The river has for months marked the contact line in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The Institute for the Study of War late Saturday cited geolocated footage published by pro-Kremlin military bloggers as evidence for Ukrainian gains in the Dnieper delta and around towns and villages on the river’s east bank. A Ukrainian military spokesperson on Sunday declined to confirm the claims.

By DAVID RISING and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA Associated Press

