Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:46 PM
Published 7:31 PM

Beyond basketball: Cathedral City high school special needs game brings community together

Last week, IB students at Cathedral City high school held their annual basketball game, put on students with special needs.

This game goes beyond the sport of basketball, meant to unify the community and give special needs kids a moment in the spotlight.

15 special needs kids participated in the game, sharing the court and smiles together as a team.

This was the 2nd annual game at CCHS.

Organizers say they hope they can continue to host this game in the future.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content