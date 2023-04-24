Beyond basketball: Cathedral City high school special needs game brings community together
Last week, IB students at Cathedral City high school held their annual basketball game, put on students with special needs.
This is what it's all about. So pure and beautiful. I always enjoy covering this amazing event, which goes beyond sports.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 24, 2023
Last week, IB students at Cathedral City HS put on their annual basketball game for students with special needs.
Empathy✅
Kindness✅
Joy✅
Win✅@KESQ pic.twitter.com/wvokfhjOXs
This game goes beyond the sport of basketball, meant to unify the community and give special needs kids a moment in the spotlight.
15 special needs kids participated in the game, sharing the court and smiles together as a team.
This was the 2nd annual game at CCHS.
Organizers say they hope they can continue to host this game in the future.