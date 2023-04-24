Skip to Content
Coachella home goes up in flames; 3 people displaced by the fire

Three adults are out of their home Monday after a fire broke out in their Coachella residence, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews responded around 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 84000 block of Calle Cathron to a report of a residential structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was contained by 1:32 p.m., fire officials said. The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to help the displaced adults.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

