Goldenvoice fined for 2 nights of Weekend 2 of Coachella

Goldenvoice was fined $51,000 dollars for going past curfew, on two nights, of Weekend 2 of Coachella. According to Indio's Assistant City Manager Scott Trujillo both closing acts on Friday and Sunday went over the contracted time.

Trujillo says that on Friday night the festival went over 2 minutes resulting in a $20,000 fine. On Saturday, there was no fine, but on Sunday the festival went over 16 minutes resulting in a fine of $31,000. Friday night's headliner was Bad Bunny, on Saturday Calvin Harris closed out the night, and on Sunday night acts made up of Skrillex, along with fellow DJ's Fred Again and Four Tet were added to the lineup for weekend Two.

Per contract with Goldenvoice, both Friday and Saturday night's performances must end by 1:00 a.m. And on Sunday the acts must silence the music by midnight.

Last weekend, Goldenvoice went over all 3 nights rolling up fines that totaled $117,000. On Sunday of weekend one, Frank Ocean was about an hour late and went over his curfew by an estimated 25 minutes. Ocean pulled out of Weekend 2 due to injury.