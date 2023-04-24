Skip to Content
News
By
April 24, 2023 5:38 PM
Published 12:27 PM

Indio school custodian a finalist for national ‘Custodians are Key’ award

Daniel Arredondo, a custodian at Amistad High School in Indio, is in the running for the Tennant Custodians are Key award.

The award recognizes the work of K-12 custodians across the United States.

Out of 1,400 nominees, Arredondo is now a top three finalist.

The grand prize winner, who will be chosen in May, will be awarded $5,000 and their school will receive $10,000.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen spoke with Arredondo, students and staff at Amistad High School for more on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content