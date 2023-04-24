Indio school custodian a finalist for national ‘Custodians are Key’ award
Daniel Arredondo, a custodian at Amistad High School in Indio, is in the running for the Tennant Custodians are Key award.
The award recognizes the work of K-12 custodians across the United States.
Out of 1,400 nominees, Arredondo is now a top three finalist.
The grand prize winner, who will be chosen in May, will be awarded $5,000 and their school will receive $10,000.
News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen spoke with Arredondo, students and staff at Amistad High School for more on this story.