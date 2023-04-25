Coachella Valley softball clinches share of DVL title after taking down rival Indio

Two longtime rivals, CV and Indio, met Monday on the softball field in a highly anticipated league game with championship implications.

The Lady Arabs won 3-0, clinching a share of the league title and improving to 13-0 in the DVL.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rajahs are now 12-1 and will look to avenge their loss later this week.

The two rivals play again Thursday. CV can clinch an outright championship with a win, while Indio can earn a share of the title if they win.

Note: Video and photo courtesy of Benny Gonzales