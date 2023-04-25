College of the Desert unveils tiny home built by students

College of the Desert is inviting the public to check out The Tiny House on Wheels. The completed tiny home started as an in-class competition for eighteen first year architecture design students at the school.

Students conducted case studies to better understand recreational vehicle regulations, researched the materials and equipment needed and came up with designs based on current tiny home construction trends.

The winning design was determined by a panel comprised of an architect, engineer and a contractor who based their final decision on a set of criteria.

The completed tiny home, which will now live on the campus for the foreseeable future, was funded with a Strong Workforce Grant worth $125,000.

The Strong Workforce Grant was created to advance technical education programs that help prepare students for the workforce.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with staff that help facilitate technical education programs at College of the Desert for more information.