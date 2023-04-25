DeSantis talks trade with South Korean officials

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has held trade talks with South Korean officials in Seoul, on the second leg of his four-nation trip, as the possible rival to Donald Trump seeks to build his diplomatic profile ahead of a widely anticipated presidential campaign launch. Leading a trade mission from Florida, DeSantis on Wednesday met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and expressed hopes to create more jobs by facilitating South Korean investment in his state, according to Han’s office. Han, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called for stronger cooperation in industries such as space and aviation, which he described as Florida’s “strengths.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.