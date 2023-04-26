City of Palm Springs will honor local individuals and organizations during 9th Annual Preservation Matters Symposium

The City of Palm Springs is honoring local individuals and organizations who are working to preserve historical sites during the 9th annual Preservation Matters Symposium on April 29. and 30. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The first award will be presented to the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation Board of Directors for their extensive efforts to restore the 1936 Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Barbara and Ron Marshall will receive the second honor, the Preservation Matters Award, for their longtime advocacy and preservation efforts through their work with the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the Chair of the Preservation Matters Symposium and one of the honorees for more about the ceremony.

