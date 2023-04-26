Firebirds, Kraken have special nights in Colorado with respective playoff wins
What night for Seattle Kraken hockey, which includes AHL affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds.
FIREBIRDS SOAR PAST EAGLES IN BATTLE OF THE BIRDS
The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles in Game 1 by a score of 6-2 in Loveland to take a 1-0 series lead in the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Game 1 ✔️ let’s do it again tomorrow #FiredUp #CalderCup pic.twitter.com/8ZvyJhm5aI— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 27, 2023
Eddie Wittchow netted two goals while Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick had a three-point night in Coachella Valley’s victory in Colorado.
Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the victory that gave the Firebirds a 1-0 series lead.
KARTYE NETS GOAL IN NHL DEBUT, KRAKEN WIN OVER AVALANCHE
It's also worth mentioning that the Seattle Kraken defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
#SEAKRAKEN TAKE A 3-2 SERIES LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/1SpeLNG9z4— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 27, 2023
The Kraken's win was highlighted by Tye Kartye's goal in his NHL debut.
☑️ First NHL Game— NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2023
☑️ First #StanleyCup Playoffs appearance
☑️ First NHL Goal
Have a night, Tye Kartye.
🇺🇸: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/0CFioXjx18
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/c0FJF22IZL pic.twitter.com/POgKing347
What. A. Night. For Tye Kartye!@PiperShawTV spoke with the @SeattleKraken rookie winger who made his debut tonight. Oh, and in case you missed it, he scored too!@RossFletcher1 | @NOlczyk16 pic.twitter.com/lwyvYnO9oP— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 27, 2023
The 21-year-old Kartye had a special season with the Firebirds, earning the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie honors.
So awesome. Can’t make this stuff up! Dude was in the desert all season and scores in @SeattleKraken biggest game in franchise history - a pivotal game 5 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. Wild! https://t.co/zVJ4BaSQtQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 27, 2023
Kartye and the Kraken have a 3-2 series lead on the Avalanche with Game 6 Friday in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.
Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of playoff hockey.