Firebirds, Kraken have special nights in Colorado with respective playoff wins

What night for Seattle Kraken hockey, which includes AHL affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds.

FIREBIRDS SOAR PAST EAGLES IN BATTLE OF THE BIRDS

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles in Game 1 by a score of 6-2 in Loveland to take a 1-0 series lead in the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Eddie Wittchow netted two goals while Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick had a three-point night in Coachella Valley’s victory in Colorado.

Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the victory that gave the Firebirds a 1-0 series lead.

KARTYE NETS GOAL IN NHL DEBUT, KRAKEN WIN OVER AVALANCHE

It's also worth mentioning that the Seattle Kraken defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Kraken's win was highlighted by Tye Kartye's goal in his NHL debut.

What. A. Night. For Tye Kartye!@PiperShawTV spoke with the @SeattleKraken rookie winger who made his debut tonight. Oh, and in case you missed it, he scored too!@RossFletcher1 | @NOlczyk16 pic.twitter.com/lwyvYnO9oP — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 27, 2023

The 21-year-old Kartye had a special season with the Firebirds, earning the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie honors.

So awesome. Can’t make this stuff up! Dude was in the desert all season and scores in @SeattleKraken biggest game in franchise history - a pivotal game 5 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. Wild! https://t.co/zVJ4BaSQtQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 27, 2023

Kartye and the Kraken have a 3-2 series lead on the Avalanche with Game 6 Friday in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of playoff hockey.